Young people would rather text than speak

If you’ve ever broken up with your boyfriend or girlfriend over text, you’re not alone. A new research shows that young people, in this particular case Americans, would rather communicate via text than via voice.

The research is published in a book entitled Texting in Sick: How Smartphones, Texting and Social Media are Changing Our Relationships, by researcher and cultural analyst in the field of media sociology, Rune Vejby.

The book, published by The Gravitate Research Group, shows that over 80 per cent of young Americans prefer text-based communication media over voice-based. Many regularly deliver bad news and even end relationships over text.

Moreover, 35 per cent would text rather than call in sick to work. To make sure the book fills today’s communication standards, it’s “filled with plenty of tweetable statistics about the way we communicate, why and what it means for society”.

I guess Paulo Coelho is not the only guy writing collections of Facebook quotes.

Vejby's research is based on surveys and interviews of thousands of young Americans aged 18-34, employers and college counsellors, the follow-up press release says, adding that it “examines how we use digital media and how it has come to define us and our relationships”.

Rune Vejby is an Analyst at the Gravitate Research Group and a graduate of the University of London. He is also a contributor to the book Facebook & Philosophy. His research focuses on how we adopt new media technologies into our lives and what it does to our relationships. He lives and works in Beijing.