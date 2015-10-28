Apple Pay coming to Australia and Canada

Apple Pay is set to expand beyond the US and the UK, and before the end of 2015.

The news was confirmed during the presentation of Apple's fiscal results, by the company's CEO, Tim Cook, however you'll need a particular card in order for the service to work.

According to Apple, its contactless payment service is coming to Australia and Canada by the end of 2015, while Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain will get it in early 2016.

However, if you want to use it, you'll need an American Express card.

"With our global reach, we are able to bring Apple Pay to Card Members quickly in these important countries," said Tony Prentice, vice president, mobile products and payments, American Express. "We believe it is critical to be on the forefront of seamless and innovative payment solutions for our Card Members and we are pleased to be able to deliver on that with Apple Pay."

"Our customers love their experience with Apple Pay and we want to bring it to as many of our users worldwide as possible," said Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay. "With a global issuer like American Express, we are thrilled to seamlessly bring our easy, secure and private way to pay to more customers internationally."

However, if you're not a big fan of American Express – don't despair. Rumour has it that other providers will jump in on the action quite soon. TD Canada recently added Apple Pay to its list of services by mistake, and was quick to remove it.