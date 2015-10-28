Apple reports record-breaking results for Q4

Apple has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2015 year, and the figures from the report are more than impressive.

According to multiple media reports, Apple has sold more than 48 million iPhone units in the last quarter, which is almost 10 million more, compared to the same period last year.

This figure becomes even more impressive when you take into consideration that the iPhone 6S went on sale with just one week left in the quarter.

Besides the iPhones, Mac computers also sold fairly well, with more than 5.7 million units gone. However, the iPad tablet failed, compared to previous years, with some 9.9 million units sold.

This makes Q4 the first quarter since 2011 in which Apple sold less than 10 million tablets.

In terms of revenue and profits, Apple has recorded sales of $51.5 billion (£33.6bn), while its quarterly profit came in at $11.1bn (£7.26bn).

“Fiscal 2015 was Apple’s most successful year ever, with revenue growing 28% to nearly $234 billion. This continued success is the result of our commitment to making the best, most innovative products on earth, and it’s a testament to the tremendous execution by our teams,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are heading into the holidays with our strongest product lineup yet, including iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, Apple Watch with an expanded lineup of cases and bands, the new iPad Pro and the all-new Apple TV which begins shipping this week.”