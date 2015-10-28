Bosch and Siemens to take legal action against Dyson

Dyson has recently s of misleading their consumers, saying their vacuum cleaners don't perform the way they're being advertised.

Now, the two companies have decided to take legal action against Dyson, saying "false allegations” have been made.

According to The Register, BSH CEO, Karsten Ottenberg, stated: "We have long since been aware that James Dyson has a history of taking a very aggressive approach against his competitors and has a desire to be in the public eye.”

"With his completely unfounded accusations of cheating in the past week he has now overstepped the mark, which is why we will now initiate legal steps against Dyson," Ottenberg stated.

A BSH spokesperson told The Register they were unable to clarify what specific legal steps the company had taken.

The British vacuum cleaner company Dyson claims that independent testing has shown that machines made by Bosch and Siemens could draw more than 1600W of power when used in the home. Both companies advertise their products as 750W.

Dyson says the machines work at a lower power setting when there’s no dust around, which is common in testing environments. However, in real-life environments, this means higher energy consumption. It claims the Siemens Q8.0 and Bosch GL80/In’Genius ProPerform models use a sensor which sends signals to the motor to increase its power as the machine sucks up dust.

Dyson said: “Consumers purchasing these machines on the basis of their widely advertised stated AAAA rating are being misled. Dyson has issued proceedings against Siemens in Germany and Belgium and Bosch in the Netherlands and France.”