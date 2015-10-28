Nintendo looks at smartphone games as profits dip

Nintendo reported operating profits for the period from July to September, and the figures are somewhat weaker than expected.

According to a report by Reuters, despite fairly weak results, the company said 3DS consoles are selling good. It is also looking at entering the smartphone games market, something the company's been announcing for quite some time now.

Nintendo's fiscal second-quarter operating profit fell slightly to 7.8 billion yen (£42.33 million) from 9.3 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with the average 9.3 billion yen estimate of 19 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

However, the company is still earning some money. Worldwide, it generated a total of £1.10 billion (204.18 billion yen) in sales, which is up 19.1 per cent year-on-year.

According to VentureBeat, the growth was fuelled by Super Mario Maker, Splatoon and a couple of 3DS releases in Japan.

“That led to Nintendo generating an operating income of $74.5 million (8.98 billion yen, £48.67bn) and an earnings of 79 cents (95.46 yen) per share,” it says in the report.

VentureBeat argues that, despite fairly good figures, Nintendo is still not out of dangerous waters. As a matter of fact, if it wants to keep growing, it will need a “monstrous holiday and, likely, the upcoming release of its first mobile game”.

A lot of attention is being drawn towards Nintendo’s mobile games, even though the products are still far away from being released. Still, the media are looking at them, expecting to see them propelling Nintendo into an even brighter future.