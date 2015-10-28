Oracle unveils new IaaS services

Oracle announced a new set of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) services on Tuesday, going head to head with the likes of Amazon with its Web Services.

Among the new sets are the Oracle Elastic Compute Cloud, two new Storage Cloud services, as well as a number of technology stacks on the Oracle Cloud.

The new services were introduced by Thomas Kurian, Oracle's president of product development, at its OpenWorld show in San Francisco.

The Oracle Elastic Compute Cloud allows customers to chose between elastic and dedicated compute options. While Elastic allows the user to run any workload in the cloud in a shared compute zone, the dedicated adds capabilities such as CPU pinning and complete network isolation, PCWorld writes in a report.

The new Storage Cloud offers two types of storage – an archive option and a File Storage service, which offers file-based NFS v4 network protocol access to both Object Storage and Archive Storage tiers in Oracle Storage Cloud Service.

The technology stacks on the Oracle Cloud are available in a standard service catalog to simplify deployment.

The new offerings "really help round out Oracle's IaaS solutions portfolio," said Charles King, principal analyst with Pund-IT.

At the same time, though, "Oracle is also making good on delivering key parts of its application portfolio via the cloud, including the eBusiness Suite, PeopleSoft and JD Edwards solutions," he pointed out. "That should stir the particular interest of existing Oracle customers, and could also tempt businesses already considering deployment of those solutions," King said.