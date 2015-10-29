BT announces healthy revenue uptick for Q2, record number of BT TV customers

BT has announced some healthy financial results for the second quarter running up to the end of September.

BT pulled in £4.38 billion in revenue which was up 2 per cent, and while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 1 per cent at £1.44 billion, the company noted that this was because of investment in BT Sport Europe.

Adjusted profit before tax stood at £706 million which was up 2 per cent, and earnings per share stood at 6.9p.

Apparently strong demand for BT Sport Europe helped to drive the number of new BT TV customers who signed up in the quarter, and this stood at a record 106,000 subscribers. The success of the TV business helped to push BT Consumer division revenue up by 7 per cent.

BT also said it had grown its customer base of mobile users considerably and this is now over the 200,000 mark.

Gavin Patterson, the CEO of BT, commented: “We’ve delivered a good financial performance with revenue up 2% this quarter. Fibre broadband is a success story and we continue to invest heavily to help the UK remain a broadband leader among major European nations. Our open access fibre network now passes 24 million premises and we are not stopping there.

“We want to get fibre broadband to as many people as possible and we are also pushing ahead with our plans to get ultrafast broadband to ten million premises by the end of 2020. Market-wide demand for fibre remains strong with fibre net additions up 21% as we hit the five million milestone for homes and businesses connected.”