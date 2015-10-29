It's official: Brits are losing trust in the internet

It may not be entirely surprising in the wake of recent high-profile attacks like that on TalkTalk, but a new survey of almost 3,500 users from UK broadband comparison site Broadband Genie reveals that we're losing trust in the internet.

Among the findings are that 75 per cent of Brits believe companies aren't doing enough to secure their personal data, and 15 per cent said they had their personal data exposed by a leak or a hack.

Of those surveyed 77 per cent think the internet is getting more dangerous, with 35 per cent saying they don't feel safe online. It also reveals that while most (80 per cent) have anti-virus software, only 53 per cent have added further protection by installing anti-spyware/malware software, while 57 per cent use firewalls and just 23 per cent use an anti-spam program.

"More than ever we need to be aware of the threats out there and the tools available to stay safe and secure. As well as arming users with the right software and knowledge, all organisations need to have rigorous security procedures to combat threats and manage the aftermath of a leak," says Rob Hilborn, Head of Strategy for Broadband Genie. "It's also important for users to consider what protection they’ve got on the other devices they own. It's not uncommon for users to access their personal information from laptops, phones and tablets, so it's important to make sure these devices which are often overlooked are also secure".

How businesses respond to leaks is important too. The poll found that while 41 per cent say they would not continue to use a service if private information was exposed, 57 per cent say their continued use would depend on how an incident was handled.

The full survey results can be found on the Broadband Genie blog.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/xtock