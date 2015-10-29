Security in the spotlight as stolen personal data in the UK rises

Hackers and cyber criminals reportedly stole personal details of around 609,239 people from within the UK last year, with the stolen data being sold for as little as £20 on The Dark Web, a hidden expanse of the internet where cyber criminals operate.

The information was stolen from commercial sites as well as government computer systems, all of which paints a grim picture of the state of cyber security in the UK and the strength of the adversaries we are facing.

The data was uncovered by security firm Symantec in the wake of the recent TalkTalk cyber attack, which resulted in the personal information of 4 million customers being compromised and led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy from Northern Ireland.

The Treasury Select Committee vowed to extend its study of the threats posed by cyber crime and chairman Andrew Tyrie said it is crucial that "firms, particularly financial institutions, are adequately equipped to protect consumers."

A Government spokesman also recent told the Financial Times: "We are looking carefully at the level of regulation. Every company board should be fully aware of the risk from cyber attack, and be confident that the company has proper security in place."

One company that is looking to take the fight to the hackers is Intel, which recently unveiled a new security strategy at its Focus 15 conference in Las Vegas.

Image source: Shutterstock/igor.stevanovic