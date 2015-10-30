HP announces Helion OpenStack 2.0

Hewlett-Packard recently announced HP Helion OpenStack 2.0, the second iteration of the company's customised version of OpenStack. During the OpenStack Summit Tokyo 2015, HP announced the “production ready, open source based cloud platform designed to meet enterprise requirements”.

HP Helion OpenStack 2.0 offers an enterprise grade cloud platform, the company said in a press release, adding that it now offers new features to address organizations' lifecycle management and security challenges.

Among the new features are the easy provisioning of new infrastructure and the ability to repurpose existing infrastructure to meet scalability needs without impacting availability, rolling upgrades which facilitate entire cloud environment software upgrades without requiring planned or unplanned downtime, as well as continuous patch management allowing security patches and updates without application interruption.

The company said Helion OpenStack 2.0 has an easy to use administrator interface, centralized logging and monitoring at scale across a cloud environment, network configuration flexibility to enable connectivity with existing IT environments and strict OpenStack API adherence which enables cross-cloud compatibility and ability to leverage the upstream ecosystem of third party plug-ins.

"Enterprises want to benefit from the powerful capabilities of OpenStack technology, but they must have the enterprise-grade capabilities required to support their businesses,” said Bill Hilf, senior vice president and general manager for HP Cloud.

"The configuration, security and scalability advances in HP Helion OpenStack 2.0 enable organisations to deploy OpenStack technology into production with the confidence that they are backed by the experience and support of a trusted end-to-end technology partner.”

Helion OpenStack 2.0 is now available worldwide, and pricing varies by configuration and individual customer requirements, the company said.