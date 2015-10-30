London teenager arrested over TalkTalk cyber attack

A second teenager has been arrested in relation to the recent cyber attack on TalkTalk which resulted in the theft of personal data - including bank details - from up to 4 million UK customers.

The Metropolitan Police have released a statement saying a 16-year-old boy from Feltham, west London had been arrested and released on bail.

This follows the recent arrest of a 15-year-old boy in County Antrim, Northern Ireland on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences. He has also since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police have also confirmed that a search was carried out at a residential property in Liverpool as inquiries into the TalkTalk hack by the cybercrime unit of the Metropolitan Police and officers from the National Crime Agency continued.

The cyber attack on TalkTalk - its third in the last 12 months - has led to the company being widely criticised by various officials for failing to adequately secure its data. It is now facing the possibility of a huge compensation bill, with some reports suggesting the bill could reach the £75 million mark.

TalkTalk's Chief executive Dido Harding recently issued a public apology and even admitted she was still unsure how many of its 4 million UK customers had been affected.

Richard Beck, head of cyber security at QA said: "With the latest arrest in relation to the TalkTalk breach, it's unnerving to see the ages of those involved, but perhaps not surprising. With hacking tools and tutorials available freely online, anyone with enough time and inclination can teach themselves how to breach even the largest of companies.

"Businesses are in an era where a cyber attack is likely to occur. Having a solid plan of action in place (which all the key stakeholders are signed up to) and ensuring IT teams are as up-to-date as possible with the latest threats will help businesses protect against the unknown."