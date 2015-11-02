Apple iPad Pro set to launch next week

The next entry in Apple’s line of successful tablets may have been unveiled back in September, but so far there’s been no official word on when consumers can get their hands on the device.

However, rumours are now beginning to circulate that the iPad Pro will launch on 11 November both online and in-store.

9to5Mac cites various sources in claiming that the tablet will be available next week, as well as speculation that Apple support staff will have completed their iPad Pro training by 6 November. It is not yet clear, however, if Apple will opt for a synchronised launch worldwide, or if UK consumers face a slightly longer wait compared to their US counterparts.

The big news back in September didn’t only concern the unveiling of the iPad Pro, with a couple of accessories threatening to steal the limelight. Both the iPad Pro Keyboard and the Apple Pencil promised to give tablet users greater functionality than previously possible. The two accessories are expected to launch on the same day as the iPad Pro.

Although Apple has not officially confirmed the 11 November data, it has shared a number of technical specifications. The iPad Pro will come in 32GB and 128GB Wi-Fi models and a 128GB Wi-Fi and cellular model. It will also boast a 12.9-inch Retina display, an 8-megapixel iSight camera and a A9X chip with 64-bit architecture.

In the UK, pricing remains a mystery, but US consumers can pick up the 32GB version for $799 (£517), with the 128GB Wi-Fi model costing $949 (£613) and the cellular version $1079 (£698). The iPad Pro keyboard will set you back an additional $169 (£109), while the Apple Pencil is priced at $99 (£65).

Image Credit: Apple