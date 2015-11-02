Microsoft turning to business users for Surface Phone

Microsoft's Surface Phone could be your next business phone, a report from NPU suggests.

There are Lumias out there already, for people who want a phone for their everyday needs. However, when it comes to business users, Microsoft doesn't have much to offer, and the Surface Phone could fill that gap.

Not only that, but it should complement the Surface tablets, and the strong integration they have with Outlook, Office and Lynk.

UK's Business Insider explains how many businesses tend to buy thousands of Windows phones for their employees, and then thousands more after a few years, and "so continuing to service these users both validates the existence of Windows 10 Mobile and the company's hardware efforts as well as complementing Windows 10”.

However, that doesn’t mean anyone can stop you from buying one, if you want to. The Surface Phone looks sexy indeed, incorporating metallic, angular design and business-focused accessories, such as the Surface Pen.

In terms of hardware, little is known. We do know that the Surface Phone will be given a flagship status and that it will most likely be powered by a Snapdragon 820 chipset, even though the focus will be on productivity and not on specs.

While there have been reports of overheating in the new processor, Qualcomm has since denied the claims in an official statement to TechnoBuffalo.

"The rumours circulating in the media regarding Snapdragon 820 performance are false," a Qualcomm representative said. "The Snapdragon 820 improves on all IP blocks and is fabricated in the second generation of the 14nm process technology. It is meeting all of our specifications, but more importantly, it is satisfying the thermal and performance specifications from our OEMs."