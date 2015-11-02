Vodafone customer accounts hacked following external security breach

Vodafone has revealed that the bank details of almost 2,000 customers could have been hacked late last week.

The mobile network provider admitted that 1,827 accounts were targeted, potentially giving criminals access to customer names, mobile numbers, bank sort codes and the last four digits of bank accounts. However, debit and credit card information was not accessed and hackers will not be able to gain direct access to victims’ bank accounts.

Vodafone was also quick to assure customers that its own security protocols were not breached, and that the account details used to instigate the attack must have been acquired from another source “external to Vodafone.”

“Our investigation and mitigating actions have meant that only a handful of customers have been subject to any attempts to use this data for fraudulent activity on their Vodafone accounts,” explained a company spokesperson. “However, this information does leave these 1,827 customers open to fraud and might also leave them open to phishing attempts. These customers’ accounts have been blocked and affected customers are being contacted directly to assist them with changing their account details.”

Vodafone has been quick to alert affected customers and their relevant banks, but the hack is likely to further shake consumer confidence in the telecoms industry. Last month, TalkTalk became the victim of a large scale cyberattack, which resulted in the theft of 1.2 million customer email and telephone numbers, as well as 21,000 bank details. Although hacks of this nature may not cause direct financial harm, victims may find themselves targeted by subsequent fraud or phishing attempts.