OneDrive no longer with unlimited storage for Office 365 users

Microsoft is no longer offering unlimited cloud storage for its Office 365 users.

The company announced the news via OneDrive blog on Monday, saying too many people have taken advantage of the feature, and that the service has actually become an “extreme backup scenario”, which is not something it wants.

Instead of offering unlimited storage, Microsoft is locking it on 1TB. Besides, it’s also shutting down 100 GB and 200 GB paid plans for new users, and it’s replacing it with a 50 GB plan for $1.99 per month in early 2016.

Office 365 subscribers that have exceeded the 1TB limit will have a year to move their data, the company said. Free storage has also taken a hit, going down from 15GB to 5GB. The 15 GB camera roll storage bonus will also be discontinued.

“OneDrive has always been designed to be more than basic file storage and backup. These changes are needed to ensure that we can continue to deliver a collaborative, connected, and intelligent service. They will allow us to continue to innovate and make OneDrive the best option for people who want to be productive and do more,” the company said in the blog post.

The Verge, reporting on the news, criticises the move to reduce free storage to 5GB, saying Microsoft is losing a key selling point.

“By only offering 5 GB for new users, OneDrive loses an important differentiator in the crowded field, especially when, despite attempts to make the service easier to use, other competitors still offer better ways to actually manage your uploaded files.”