A server was DDoS-ed for 320 hours straight

Kaspersky Lab has released a new report on the evolution of distributed denial of service (DDoS) and it shows some interesting figures, including the fact that a server was targeted for 320 hours straight.

The Kaspersky DDoS Intelligence Report Q3 2015 is based on the constant monitoring of botnets and observing new techniques utilised by cybercriminals. It shows that DDoS attacks remain highly localised, with 91.6 per cent of the victims’ resources are located in only ten countries around the world, although Kaspersky Lab has recorded DDoS attacks targeting servers in 79 countries total.

DDoS attacks are highly likely to originate from the same countries, the security firm understands, adding that China, USA and South Korea are the highest rating countries in both sources of attack and sources of targets.

According to the report, more than 90 per cent of all attacks observed in the third quarter lasted less than 24 hours, but the number of attacks lasting over 150 hours has grown significantly. At the same time, there was this one server that was hit extremely hard – 22 times. It is located in The Netherlands.

Kaspersky says that even cyber-crooks go on vacation, after realising that August is the quietest month of the quarter. Linux-based botnets are significant, and account for up to 45.6 per cent of all attacks recorded by Kaspersky Lab. The main reasons for this include poor protection and higher bandwidth capacity.

Looking at who the most frequent victims are, banks stand out the most, being frequent targets for complex attacks and ransom demands.