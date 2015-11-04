Apple regains no. 1 spot for revenue, fuelled by video, tablets

Apple recaptured the top position in mobile monetization back from Android in Q3 2015, according to the Q3 2015 State of Mobile Advertising report out today from Opera Mediaworks.

Android first took the lead in Q1 2015 and held it through the entire first half of 2015. Now, over half (52.1 per cent) of all advertising revenue on Opera Mediaworks’ mobile ad platform comes from Apple devices.

Much of that movement is driven by the iPad, which has boosted iOS’s position by doubling in volume to now account for 8.3 per cent of impressions and 20.3 per cent of revenue – generating more revenue per impression than any other device. Tablets as a whole (Android and iOS) have doubled their market share of impressions from last quarter and have shown over two times the revenue potential than smartphones.

Much of this is due specifically to the performance of video ads on tablets, with a revenue-to-impression ratio of 1.84 vs. 0.86 for smartphones.

“This quarter we saw some key monetization trends around video and high-value publisher categories that we believe will continue to fuel the healthy growth of the mobile advertising industry,” said Mahi de Silva, CEO, Opera Mediaworks. “At the same time, our own growth is very strong: We now reach over 1.1 billion unique users on our platform – up more than a third from Q3 2014 – and power mobile monetization of over 20,000 mobile sites and apps.”

When it comes to revenue, games are king, with publishers being accounted for 23.7 per cent of revenue on the mobile ad platform. They are followed by news and information, which took the second spot with 18.3 per cent revenue.

Social share slips, but still on top for traffic. Social Networking apps and sites continue to be served the most impressions (18.7 per cent), albeit a dip from the high volume it had in previous quarters (around 31 per cent).