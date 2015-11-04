European IT services corporation Atos has agreed to acquire Unify, a joint venture between the American private equity firm The Gores Group and German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG

Atos, The Gores Group and Siemens have reached an agreement for Atos to acquire Unify, the number three world leader of integrated communication solutions.

With this acquisition, agreed between Atos, The Gores Group and Siemens, Atos intends to create a unique integrated proposition for unified communications and real time capabilities enhancing social collaboration, digital transformation, and business performance of its clients. The transaction is subject to employee representative’s bodies’ information and consultation and the approvals of the regulatory and antitrust authorities, with closing expected in the first calendar quarter of 2016.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 as Siemens Enterprise Communication and headquartered in Munich (Germany), Unify is a joint venture between The Gores Group (51 per cent) and Siemens (49 per cent), active mainly in Europe and in the Americas. Unify provides end-to-end communications software and services enhancing social collaboration, digital transformation and business performance, through vertical specialized solutions. With 5600 employees and active in over 60 countries, Unify today generates €1.2 billion (£850m) revenue.

Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos said: “The contemplated acquisition of Unify will increase our offerings for the digital transformation for our customers. They are looking for seamless services solutions for their entire digital portfolio and a reliable partner that can service their needs end-to-end. Unify portfolio and customer base is a perfect match that uniquely complements existing Atos digital capabilities”.