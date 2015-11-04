Avast releases updated security suite for mobile and PC

Avast Software, maker of the world’s most popular mobile and desktop security products in the world, today announced the launch of its new mobile and PC security solutions to help consumers address their growing privacy concerns.

The new PC version, Avast 2016, the redesigned Mobile Security and SecureMe products each will help reduce the complexity that typically comes with protecting private, personal information, while also providing the high-quality anti-virus protection users have come to expect.

New features include:

Passwords — Avast Passwords automatically generates extremely strong passwords that users don’t have to remember — users set and remember only one main password to access all their passwords, synchronise passwords across devices, check the security of a user’s password and delete all passwords stored in a user’s browser. Avast Passwords alerts users if their credentials are stolen in a data breach. Avast Passwords is a multi-platform solution – users can sync their passwords across devices, including iOS and Android devices, by connecting their devices through their Avast Account.

SafeZone Browser — Isolates all banking and payment sites in a protected space in Pay Mode, while also automatically opening suspicious sites into an isolated, virtual environment.

“While people are rightfully concerned about privacy, there is a disconnect between that concern and the steps they take to protect themselves,” said Vince Steckler, chief executive officer of Avast. “Users have a multitude of devices and passwords to keep track of, which can be overwhelming. When users feel overwhelmed, they tend to default to unsafe practices that put their privacy at risk.”

The completely redesigned, and free, Avast Mobile Security for Android includes:

Leading Mobile Malware Protection — Avast Mobile Security provides users with the most advanced mobile malware protections available, now even faster with Avast’s leading cloud scanning engine.

Privacy Advisor – Informs the user about data apps have access to and ad networks included in apps.

– Informs the user about data apps have access to and ad networks included in apps. Wi-Fi Security – Notifies the user when connecting to an unsecure router.

– Notifies the user when connecting to an unsecure router. Unlimited App Locking — Users can password protect any and all apps on a device, providing another line of defence against prying eyes.

Avast SecureMe is a brand-new privacy app for iPhone and iPad users:

Wi-Fi Security – Same feature as in Avast Mobile Security. Users will be notified when connecting to an unsecure router.

VPN – Avast SecureMe establishes a secure connection when the user is connecting to open Wi-Fi.

Avast 2016 for PC and Mac is now available for download at www.avast.com. Avast 2016’s Avast Passwords feature is now available for PC, Android and iOS, and will soon be available for Mac. The new Avast Mobile Security app can be found in the Google Play Store. Avast SecureMe will soon be available on the Apple App Store.

