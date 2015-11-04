Build stronger customer relationships with predictive personalisation

To stay competitive companies have to understand their customers. In the modern data-driven world that means adopting a more personalised approach and abandoning old mass marketing techniques.

San Francisco-based Boomtrain is announcing the integration of its predictive personalisation platform with the Marketo marketing software to offer companies deeper understanding of individual customers and help them build stronger relationships.

With a combination of Boomtrain's next-generation machine learning algorithms and Marketo's automated campaign delivery, brands can create unique relationships with each of their customers. By analysing how individual users interact with the brand's content and products, Boomtrain can answer questions about each person, including what their interests are, how they behave, and what compels them to take action.

"Mass marketing is becoming obsolete, and marketers need to realise that if they want to stay competitive, they have to put individuals first," says Nick Edwards, co-founder and CEO of Boomtrain. "Our vision at Boomtrain is to make every step of the entire audience journey more personal and relevant for every user. With Marketo, we're able to optimise the delivery of these experiences across channels, putting us both in a perfect position to transform how marketers do their jobs and propel excellence in brand communications".

Boomtrain's personalisation uses predictive algorithms so its recommendations improve over time. Joint customers can then use the Marketo system to use relevant recommendations in their email and on-site campaigns.

"Regardless of the size of their company and industry, every marketer in the world can now market specifically to a person’s unique behaviour and deliver the right message at the right time for maximum returns," says Mike Stocker, Director of Business Development at Marketo. "Our partnership with Boomtrain allows us to provide a smarter engagement marketing platform. We're excited that Boomtrain is part of our LaunchPoint ecosystem and look forward to driving success for many more customers through the partnership".

The joint solution is available through Marketo's LaunchPoint solutions ecosystem and you can find out more about it on the company's website.

Image Credit: iQoncept / Shutterstock