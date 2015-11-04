IBM buys cloud brokerage firm Gravitant

IBM announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Gravitant, a privately held cloud brokerage company.

The company develops cloud-based software to enable organizations to easily plan, buy and manage, or “broker,” software and computing services from multiple suppliers across hybrid clouds.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although The Wall Street Journal reported the deal was valued at more than $2 billion (£1.3bn).

According to IBM’s press release, the company now plans to unify Gravitant’s software capabilities with its own IBM Global Technology Services unit, in order to offer a more uniform hybrid cloud and enterprise services. In addition, IBM Cloud plans to integrate the capabilities into Software-as-a-Service offerings, extending the company’s growing hybrid cloud solutions and capabilities.

"The reality of enterprise IT is that it is many clouds with many characteristics, whether they be economic, capacity or security,” said Martin Jetter, Senior Vice President, Global Technology Services, IBM. “Gravitant provides an innovative approach to add choice and simplicity to how enterprises can now manage their environments. It will be a key component as we broaden our hybrid cloud services."

Founded in 2004, Gravitant is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has development operations in Pune and Bangalore, India.

“IBM is the leader in hybrid cloud and enterprise IT services and our technology will advance our clients’ experiences as well as bring new capabilities to IBM’s base,” said Mohammed Farooq, Chairman and CEO, at Gravitant. “Together, we’ll be able to help more enterprises manage their expanding private and public cloud environments.”