Is Apple planning to launch a smaller 4-inch iPhone?

People who are already awaiting the 2016 Apple iPhones may see a new all-metal, four-inch devoce, along with the iPhone 7, according to an analyst from KGI Securities.

Ming-Chi Kuo said he believes that the tech giant is currently working on a four-inch iphone that "resembles an upgraded iPhone 5S" with an A9 processor.

The analyst said that this move is due to the continuous demand for a four-inch phone and anticipates that the company could ship 20 million to 30 million units of the upcoming device. And to maintain its differentiation from the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, the upcoming phone will not have a 3D Touch functionality, Kuo added.

For the iPhone 7, the analyst expects that it will carry an upgraded A10 chip, for increased performance, while the RAM is expected to have the same 2GB that’s on the current iPhones, and an upgraded 3GB of RAM for the iPhone 7 Plus.

Kuo also expects Foxconn to be the exclusive supplier for the new four-inch iphone and TSMC as the exclusive provider of the A9 and A10 chips of the new iPhones.

Kuo has correctly predicted the launch of a 4.7- and 5.5-inch iPhones, the 12-inch MacBook, the size variants of the Watch, and the hardware inside the iPhone 6S.