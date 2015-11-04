MPs want more details regarding the TalkTalk breach

The scale of the TalkTalk hack attack and the effects it has had on everyone is now as clear as ever, as the UK's cross-party Culture, Media and Sport Committee launches an inquiry into the recent attack.

The Committee is interested to receive views in response to the nature of the cyber-attack and TalkTalk's response to the incident, as well as the “robustness of measures that telecoms and internet service providers are putting in place to maintain the security of their customers’ personal data and the level of investment being made to ensure their systems remain secure and anticipate future threats”.

Moreover, the Committee also wants to get more insight into the nature, role and importance of encryption in protecting personal data, as well as the adequacy of the supervisory, regulatory and enforcement regimes currently in place to ensure companies are responding sufficiently to cyber-crime.

The deadline for written submissions is Monday 23 November 2015.

"The recent events have highlighted serious issues relating both to existing cyber-security and the response to cyber-crime. This Committee is concerned with the attacks on TalkTalk specifically as a telecoms and internet service provider, but with the recent move of the Information Commissioner’s Office to DCMS, we will also be looking more widely at the security of personal information online,” said Committee’s Chair, MP Jesse Norman.

Meanwhile, the police have made a fourth arrest, bringing in a 16-year-old boy, who was bailed soon afterwards, and is expected to be recalled in late March next year.