Facebook to reveal advances in AI research

Facebook seems to be tapping the latest advancements in image recognition that will provide a wide-range of uses within its social network, such as allowing blind people to "see" images on a computer.

The technology is a blend of artificial intelligence and machine-learning, enabling our computers to distinguish what is in a picture and distinguish between objects in a photo up to 30 per cent faster than before.

Facebook's AI Research (FAIR) team has been doing research on how "to train computers to identify objects in photos, understand natural language, predict, and plan."

"Our AI research efforts - along with our work to develop radical new approaches to connectivity and our work to develop immersive new VR technologies - are a long-term endeavour," Facebook's chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer said.

"But if we can get them right we will be able to build systems that are smarter and more useful, enable developers to create immersive new experiences, and make it possible to connect everyone in the world."

As well as this on-going research, the social media giant has also made a nearly successful attempt at teaching an AI bot to play the board game, Go, as good as humans would do.

The FAIR team is set to present its paper in an artificial intelligence conference, NIPS, next month, to provide an in-depth detail about the technology.

Image source: Shutterstock/Mopic