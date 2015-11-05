Google Inbox will now write your emails for you

Gmail might be Google's most well-known email service, but more recently the company has introduced Inbox. Now Inbox gains a new feature - Smart Reply. The email tool is known for its automation features and Smart Reply aims to cut down the amount of time you have to spend replying to messages in Android and iOS.

Although not entirely automated. Smart Reply analyses the content of the emails you receive and suggests a number of stock replies that you might like to send. While it is certainly not going to eliminate the need to type out emails entirely, the ability to respond to common types of email with a couple of clicks will prove a real time-saver.

Google says that Smart Reply uses machine learning to analyse emails and provide the most appropriate natural language responses. Details of how the technology works is available on the Google Research Blog, but what most people will take away is that it reduces the amount of typing that needs to be done.

In a post on the Gmail blog, Google says:

Smart Reply suggests up to three responses based on the emails you get. For those emails that only need a quick response, it can take care of the thinking and save precious time spent typing. And for those emails that require a bit more thought, it gives you a jump start so you can respond right away.

The feature starts to roll out to Android and iOS users later this week.

Photo credit: chippix / Shutterstock