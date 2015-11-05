Lenovo to build hardware for Nutanix

Nutanix has signed a deal with Lenovo, making it its hardware maker for its hyperconverged system software. The Chinese tech manufacturer will thus build hyperconverged appliances, aimed at various workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtualized desktops, and big data analytics, with improved efficiency and scalability.

In a press release, the company said the new solution will "drive substantial IT cost savings”. Additionally, Lenovo and Nutanix are planning substantial investments in platform engineering and development, as well as aggressive go-to-market initiatives.

“Lenovo can bring a new perspective to the global enterprise space. We do not have to protect old ways of thinking or entrenched ideas. Instead, we can build our business on innovation, and partner freely with the most innovative, leading companies in this space to create new solutions,” said Yang Yuanqing, chairman and CEO, Lenovo. “Nutanix’s well recognized technology leadership, paired with our global reach, will enable both companies to thrive by helping customers dramatically reduce complexity in datacentres of all sizes.”

“Lenovo is an undisputed leader in multiple technology markets, and it has earned the trust of thousands of enterprises around the globe with its innovative and high-quality products,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Nutanix founder and CEO. “Partnering with Lenovo is a critical milestone in our journey to bring invisible infrastructure, with the efficiencies of web-scale technology and power of consumer-grade design, to companies of all sizes.”

Lenovo and Nutanix expect to jointly announce the new solutions next month at the Gartner Data Center, Infrastructure & Operations Management Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.