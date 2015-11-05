Microsoft to offer Red Hat Linux on Azure cloud

Microsoft has announced yesterday it will start offering the Red Hat version of the open-source Linux operating system on its Azure cloud computing platform. The goal of the alliance is to offer enterprises something called hybrid cloud computing environment – which include a combination of systems running public cloud computing infrastructure — like Azure — as well as traditional on-premise computing.

Executive Vice-president of Cloud and Enterprise Group Microsoft, Scott Guthrie, explained the partnership in a blog post, saying that hybrids can solve a lot of problems enterprises are facing today, including the challenge of bringing together existing on-premises investments with a cloud environment for greater speed, scale and cost benefits.

“Customers require flexibility and choice in their cloud investments across platforms, tools and languages. Simply put, they want to ensure that they can use what they already know and use today to take full advantage of what the cloud has to offer,” he wrote in the piece.

Red Hat will be available directly to Azure customers; they will be allowed to install their own Red Hat virtual machines and run applications like JBoss Web Server and OpenShift.

Microsoft has also pledged serious support commitment. According to Mike Evans, VP for corporate development at Red hat, support teams from both companies will work together, with a “90 per cent customer overlap”.

The partnership will be described in great detail by Guthrie and Paul Cormier, Red Hat’s president of Products and Technologies, over a webcast scheduled 11 a.m. ET. You can watch the webcast here.