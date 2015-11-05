Microsoft to open Windows Store for Business

Microsoft has enabled sign-ups for Windows Store for Business, its take on the enterprise app store. The store says you’ll be able to “quickly and easily” find the right apps for your teams, and you’ll be able to download them “individually or in volume.”

Users can also "expect to “Manage your organization’s inventory of apps in one place.”

“You can assign, reclaim, or reassign licenses as well as control updates,” the site says, also promising access to “Thousands of Windows Store apps across multiple categories … available for volume acquisition and distribution.”

Microsoft also aims for personalisation – it says users will be able to “invite in-house or external developers to write and submit private line of business (LOB) apps to your app inventory.”

You can sign up for the store today, as an individual or using an organisation's account.

Windows Store for Business is currently available in the following countries/regions: Australia, Belgium (Dutch, French), Brazil, Canada (English, French), Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (French, German), United Kingdom and United States.

According to ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley, who first reported on the new web portal, the Windows Store for Business is set to arrive with the Windows 10 Threshold 2 release, which is due out this month. Plans could change, of course, but there's a chance IT administrators could have some new tools on their hands for deploying apps as early as next week.

Microsoft officials said last year that users will be able to manage Windows 10 business apps using System Center Configuration Manager, Intune and/or other mobile-device-management services.