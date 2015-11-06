Apple sells 7 million Watches in 6 months

Apple has shipped nearly seven million Watches in the six months following the device's release, an independent analyst claims.

The American company does not release official figures regarding the sales of the Apple Wathc, but according to independent analyst company Canalys, Apple was the only smartwatch maker to ship more than 300,000 units in the third quarter of this year.

Canalys analyst Daniel Matte said everyone's looking at the Apple Watch as the holiday season draws closer. The sales will show how strong of a market smartwatches really is.

"After experiencing significant supply chain constraints early on, Apple managed to overcome its production struggles with the Apple Watch and is building momentum going into Q4," he said. "Shipments are steadily increasing as it has greatly expanded the Watch’s channel footprint internationally."

Vice president and principal analyst Chris Jones added: "watchOS 2 has brought native apps to the platform, and new colors and styles have refreshed the lineup, but Apple needs to continue to generate demand six months after launch."

Apple seems to be crushing its competition in the smartwatch department. According to the Independent, the figure of seven million units sold is figure in excess of all other vendors’ combined shipments over the previous five quarters.

In this year's third quarter, when Apple sold 300,000 units, its closest competitor was Pebble with its Time Steel watch. Pebble sold 200,000 units in the period.

In the meantime, shipments of Samsung’s Gear smartwatch range declined during the period, ahead of the release of the new round Gear S2 later this month.