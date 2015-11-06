EC gives US three months to hammer out Safe Harbour 2.0

Exactly a month after the Safe Harbour agreement was struck down by the EU Court of Justice, the EU has called for the US to make the next move in the creation of an alternative solution.

The Safe Harbour Agreement, which is now defunct, represented a legal framework within which US companies could extract data of EU citizens. It was ruled invalid for not providing sufficient legal safeguards.

"We need a new transatlantic framework for data transfers," said Vĕra Jourová, the European Commissioner for Justice and Consumers, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. However, she said at a news conference in Brussels on Friday, "It is now for the U.S. to come back with their answers,“ PC World cites Jourová.

According to TechCrunch, the Commission has given a three-month timetable to create a new deal, dubbed Safe Harbour 2.0.

The Commission released a new guide to help businesses legally extract personal data to the US on Friday. The guide, however, doesn't help the businesses much, as it repeats the advice the Commission gave on the day of the ruling: "Until such time as the renewed transatlantic framework is in place, companies need to rely on the alternative transfer tools available," the guide says.

Jourová recognized that won't always be easy: "Companies face some limitations when relying on alternative tools." She is due to travel to Washington DC shortly to meet her U.S. counterparts for continued discussions.

She said the measures currently undertaken by the US means the country is moving in the right direction, but still far away from where they want to be.