Neustar buys MarketShare for £296 million

Neustar, an advertising technology company, announced on Thursday it's acquiring MarketShare Partners, a marketing analytics company.

The deal is said to be worth $450 million (£296m).

MarketShare assists its clients in examining their ad spending to make sure they choose the best channels to create the best sales. The acquisition of MarketShare will help create a comprehensive data-driven solution enabling CMOs to plan, optimize, and allocate their online and offline marketing budgets, the company said in a press release.

With the two companies’ capabilities combined into a single solution, CMOs will be able to allocate precisely their resources across all sales channels – stores, online, call centers, and sales teams – as well as media platforms – digital, television, radio, print, mobile, out-of-home, and in-store. They will also have the means to make better decisions on such operational factors as staffing, pricing, supply chain, and distribution.

“This transaction advances our growth strategy in the rapidly evolving $19 billion marketing data and analytics market and strengthens our position as a leading information services company,” said Lisa Hook, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neustar. “Combining Neustar’s leadership in authoritative identity, audience targeting and segmentation, and real-time media measurement with MarketShare’s market-leading technology and predictive analytics will enable CMOs to look across their entire business – from planning to execution, online and offline – to get a comprehensive and accurate reading of what is driving their sales. This will enable them to make more precise allocation decisions to achieve better returns on their investments.”

“We are excited to welcome the experienced and talented MarketShare team to Neustar. Through our existing partnership, we have had a chance to see their expertise, technology, and deep customer relationships at work, and we are confident that they will integrate seamlessly into Neustar,” concluded Ms. Hook.