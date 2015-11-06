Storage and management of business data with Salesforce cloud computing

Keeping data safe is important. The task is hard to start and even harder to manage, but it must be done. Anyway, if you are finding data management to be difficult, then you are probably using the wrong equipment.

Technology has made it possible for you to store billions of records effortlessly without spending a fortune in the process. Personal data storage should not be a problem. The main problem often lies in the storage of business data. For every business, data is a crucial asset. Businesses that do not keep records of their customers or marketing campaigns are always bound to fail at some point.

Proper data storage

There are many ways that you can store your data nowadays. There are flash drives of large capacity, memory cards, hard drives and humongous-capacity servers available for your use. It all depends on how much space you need. However, storage of data on the ‘cloud’ is the most popular practice nowadays. It does not matter whether it is personal data or business data, you can always store it online. This spares you a lot of space on your hard drive.

For business, Salesforce is the solution to data storage problems. The company has been providing excellent quality cloud computing services for a long time now. It is this high quality that has made it possible for them to remain in business for so long a time now. Cloud computing allows you to access lots of storage space for your data. The other options that you have to store your business data is to set up a data warehouse. The costs involved in doing this are huge.

Managing the data

Once the data has been stored, the major issue comes in – management. Data management is a process that involves everything from the protection to processing of data. The worst things that can happen to your data is having it distorted or lost. There is also the issue of integration of data from various parts of the business. You want a central place where you can access all your data from. Therefore, all business data should be sent to the same place. At times, this is a challenge because of the source of data but cloud computing makes the process simpler and less tiresome.

Salesforce gives you all the tools that you need to handle your data and keep it stored safely. There are times when you might want to use the data for tests and trials, but you do not want it distorted. Tools are available to make this possible as well. Analysis of data is also easy when it is in such a platform, especially data relating to human behaviour and interactions. This will show you patterns, trends and associations.

Properly managed data will always be:

Readily available when needed

Easily accessed remotely

Safely stored

Comprehensive – no gaps left out by missing information

A powerful cloud computing platform allows you to enjoy all of these. Regardless of where you are on this planet, you are able to access your enterprises information easily.

Image source: Shutterstock/Carlos Amarillo