Swedbank struck down by hack attack

Reuters has reported the breaking news that Swedbank's Swedish website has gone down and can not be accessed by customers after being hit by a hack attack.

Although mobile applications appear to be unaffected, customers are unable to carry out online transactions or contact the bank online.

Swedbank spokesman Claes Warren said. "The website was also hit by a hacker attack in October. It is not the first time and it will probably not be the last one."

The bank's website in the Baltic countries has reportedly not been affected.

Swedbank is one of the leading banks in the Nordic-Baltic region, offering retail banking, asset management, financial and other services.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

Image source: Shutterstock/Vytautas Kielaitis