TalkTalk breach hit just 4 per cent of customers

After all the fanfare, it seems as the TalkTalk breach was not as large as originally though. As a matter of fact, it seems as only 4 per cent of the company's four million subscribers were affected by the breach.

According to a TalkTalk statement issued recently, confirmed by both police investigation, and the investigation by the FTSE 250 business, cyber criminals managed to get hold of details of 156,959 of its customers.

“Our ongoing forensic analysis of the site confirms that the scale of the attack was much more limited than initially suspected, and we can confirm that only 4pc of TalkTalk customers have any sensitive personal data at risk,” the company said in the statement.

“It was a difficult decision to notify all our customers of the risk before we could establish the real extent of any data loss. We believe we had a responsibility to warn customers ahead of having the clarity we are finally able to give today.”

Out of the number, the hackers accessed the bank account numbers and sort codes of 15,656.

They got their hands on the credit and debit card numbers of 28,000 customers, but the company said these cards were "orphaned”. That means they were obtained without the original cardholders’ information and therefore cannot be used.

Dido Harding, TalkTalk chief executive, has apologised for the security breach but said she is under no pressure to resign as a result of it.

At the same time, British lawmakers will hold an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the cyber-attack.