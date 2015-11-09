12.9-inch iPad Pro available to order online this week

Apple has announced that the iPad Pro - along with the Apple Pencil and a new Smart Keyboard - will be available to order online on Wednesday 11 November from Apple.com.

The new, larger iPad Pro - which will arrive in over 40 Countries including the US, UK, China and Japan - features a 12.9-inch Retina display with 5.6 million pixels, improved performance thanks to the new 64-bit A9X chip and 10-hour battery life.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said: “The early response to iPad Pro from app developers and our customers has been incredible, and we’re excited to get iPad Pro into the hands of customers around the world this week. iPad Pro is the most powerful iPad we’ve ever made, giving users the ability to be even more creative and more productive with the epic 12.9-inch Retina display, powerful 64-bit A9X chip and groundbreaking Apple Pencil and new Smart Keyboard. We can’t wait to see what they do with iPad Pro.”

The Apple Pencil makes drawing and sketching feel fluid and natural, with a build-in lightening connector making pairing and charging quick and easy. Furthermore, the new Smart Keyboard offers a full-sized keyboard with a thing, durable design for complete mobility.

It attaches directly the the iPad Pro's Smart Connector port, thus eliminating the need for a separate battery, on/off switch or Bluetooth pairing.

The iPad pro starts at $700 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $1079 or the Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB model. The Apple Pencil will be available for $99 and the Smart Keyboard for $169.

