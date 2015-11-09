Cyber Caliphate hacks 54,000 Twitter accounts

An infamous hacking group called Cyber Caliphate managed to hack into 54,000 Twitter accounts, in what the media describe as retaliation for a drone attack which killed a British member of the terrorist group ISIS.

There are, however, theories saying that the Cyber Caliphate might not be associated with the Islamic State at all.

Details of the thousands of Twitter accounts were allegedly posted online, and then used by the group to spread ISIS propaganda.

According to a report by Express, the group also posted personal details on the social media platform - including mobile phone numbers of the heads of the CIA, FBI and America's National Security Agency (NSA).

Most of the affected are based in Saudi Arabia, while some are believed to be British. One victim, a half-British engineer based in Saudi Arabia said: "I am horrified at how they got hold of my details,” Express cites.

Daily Star says the hacking group was set up by ISIS member Junaid Hussain, from Birmingham, who led the operation before he was killed in August by a US drone in a joint operation with the UK.

Since Hussain's death, the appeared to keep a low profile, reappearing on Twitter last Sunday with a “We are back.” message. Twitter was fast to react and shut down the profile. A Twitter spokesman referred the MoS to its company 'policy' which states: 'Posting another person's private and confidential information is a violation of the Twitter Rules.

The group gained infamy by briefly hacking a Pentagon-controlled Twitter account in January.