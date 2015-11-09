Cameron promises high-speed broadband for entire UK by 2020

UK's Prime Minister David Cameron has promised that every household in the country will have high-speed broadband internet by 2020. That way, he’s basically equated internet with basic human needs such as water or electricity.

“Access to the internet shouldn’t be a luxury; it should be a right – absolutely fundamental to life in 21st-century Britain”. The country currently sits at 83 per cent of coverage with internet speeds of 24 Mbps. In the next five years, families will have the legal right to demand fast broadband into their homes. By 2017, the percentage should be increased to 95 per cent.

Plans for a nationwide guarantee will be outlined today by the Prime Minister, and it should provide a “safety net” for households and businesses in the region.

The government will launch a consultation on how to achieve this early in 2016.

“Just as our forebears effectively brought gas, electricity and water to all, we’re going to bring fast broadband to every home and business that wants it. That’s right: we’re getting Britain – all of Britain – online, and on the way to becoming the most prosperous economy in the whole of Europe,” Cameron said.

Culture Secretary John Whittingdale said: “The UK’s digital landscape is being transformed – our rollout of superfast broadband is helping millions of people who would otherwise have missed out to get online. Coverage has already reached more than 83 per cent of UK homes and businesses. By next month, 3.5 million more UK homes and businesses will have access to superfast speeds – and the government’s superfast programme is on track to extend that to 95 per cent by the end of 2017.”