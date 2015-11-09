Snapchat daily video views triple to 6 billion

Snapchat has an impressive 6 billion video views a day now, according to a Financial Times report.

There are three main reasons why the 6 billion views a day is "impressive”, and considered news, even though Facebook has eight billion a day.

The first reason is that the number tripled since May, which is a number confirmed by people close to the company.

The second reason why this is big is that Facebook has more than a billion active users, while Snapchat has around 100 million daily active users. That basically means that Snapchat users are extremely engaged with the content on the app.

The third big reason is, compared to Facebook who is both a desktop and a mobile app, Snapchat is mobile-only.

The company confirmed the numbers, but failed to give additional comment. Questions over what counts as a “view” were also raised, and we’re still waiting for the answers.

Back in August, Digiday reported that Snapchat charges advertisers video ads viewed for less than a second, while Facebook waits for at least three seconds before considering a video viewed.

Still, Facebook charges advertisers as soon as any portion of the ad is "in view".

Video content has taken the internet by storm, and is currently considered the fastest-growing segment in the digital advertising industry. Looking at the eMarketer report, online video ad market in the US is projected to grow 33.8 per cent this year to $7.7 billion (£5.10bn), and the same analysts predict US advertisers will be spending $14.4 billion (£9.55bn) on online video ads by 2019.