ARM unveils new products

Microprocessor maker ARM has announced it's releasing a new suite of products, which will be showcased at ARM TechCon 2015 in Santa Clara, California, from November 10-12.

The new suite includes mbed Device Connector and the enhanced mbed OS (Technology Preview version), as well as the new mbed Reference Designs. The company says the products will "shorten hardware design time, giving innovators greater ability to focus on product differentiation.”

The mbed Device Connector will allow developers to connect devices within prototype deployments, build secure web applications quickly and easily integrate them with cloud solutions. Available at connector.mbed.com, mbed Device Connector is free for developers to use on up to 100 devices, handling up to 10,000 events per hour.

On the other hand, the mbed OS Technology Preview version is the latest iteration of the modular OS for ARM Cortex-Mbased MCUs, and is available from mbed.com.

During the TechCon 2015, ARM will demonstrate two designs: mbed Wearable Reference Design, featuring a wrist-based connected device capable of delivering a fully interactive user-experience while achieving a battery life of around eight weeks, and the mbed Smart City Reference Design aimed at infrastructure monitoring and smart industrial applications using Sub-GHz 6LoWPAN & CoAP mesh network protocols for large numbers of devices. This supports quick deployment, configuration and management of routers and end devices compatible with a variety of backhaul technologies in industrial applications that will reduce the bill of materials for end devices.

"ARM mbed partners now have access to the fundamental building blocks to develop and securely deploy IoT devices at any scale," said Krisztian Flautner, general manager, IoT business, ARM. "Since the launch of the mbed IoT Device Platform last year, we have focused our efforts on providing the mbed Partnership with the tools to scale deployments from a single cloud-connected sensor to a host of more intricate devices that enterprise-grade IoT solutions demand."