Australian software company Atlassian goes public

Australian software company Atlassian has decided to go public, the media have reported on Tuesday. The company, which stands behind products like Slack competitor HipChat, JIRA and Confluence, has filed an F-1 form with the SEC to go public on NASDAQ.

Under the ticker "TEAM”, it is being said that its initial public offering will raise some $250 million (£165m), but that's not the final number.

As Tech Crunch reported, the company said this in a separate announcement: "The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not been determined.”

According to the F-1 form, net income for the last three years has been positive: $10.8 million, $19.0 million and $6.8 million for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Revenues were $148.5 million, $215.1 million and $319.5 million for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2013, 2014 and 2015, working out to a CAGR of 46.7% from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2015.

“We also generated free cash flow of $47.1 million, $65.0 million and $65.5 million for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively,” it notes.

“We recognize that users drive the adoption and proliferation of our products and, as a result, we are relentlessly focused on measuring and improving user satisfaction,” the company said in the form. “We know that one happy user will beget another, thereby expanding the large and organic word-of-mouth community that helps drive our growth.”

“We operate at unusual scale for an enterprise software company, with more than 5 million monthly active users of our products and more than 48,000 customers (organizations that have at least one active and paid license or subscription for which they paid more than $10 per month) across virtually every industry sector in more than 160 countries. Our customers range from small organizations that have adopted one of our products for a small group of users, to 78 of the Fortune 100 and 261 of the Fortune 500, many of which use a multitude of our products across thousands of users.”