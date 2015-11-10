Blue Coat buys Elastica for £185m

Enterprise security firm Blue Coat announced today it has acquired Elastica, the cloud application security provider firm.

According to Blue Coat's press release, the deal is worth $280 million (£185m).

As the company says, through this acquisition it can solve the problem of mixed use of cloud and on-premise security applications, something which has "frustrated the enterprise’s ability to comprehensively manage its security posture”.

With the acquisition of Elastica, Blue Coat solves this problem, offering a global security platform that provides visibility, control and data-level security across cloud, on premise and hybrid cloud environments.

“This acquisition gives Blue Coat customers access to Elastica’s CloudSOC, which brings an unprecedented level of elegance and innovation to something that is rapidly becoming a complex challenge for organizations to solve. As we evaluated many CASB players, it was clear that Elastica’s technologies represent the future of the CASB space,” said Greg Clark, Blue Coat CEO.

“Segmented CASB players have survived through their dependency upon existing on-premise infrastructure. As the industry’s leading web security platform, it is natural for Blue Coat to be the first to deliver an extended spectrum of CASB capabilities while also delivering them with our cloud protection solutions.”

Blue Coat has made a few purchases since going private, including malware analysis company Norman Shark, data mining company Solera Networks, and cloud access security broker Perspecsys. Elastica is another cloud access security broker that Blue Coat now owns.

“Given the rapid acceleration of cloud adoption, our holistic data science-powered approach to cloud access security will enhance Blue Coat’s globally deployed security platform, empowering its customers to confidently and securely take advantage of the speed and agility that cloud applications offer,” said Rehan Jalil, CEO and founder of Elastica.