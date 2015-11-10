Intel announces new offerings in the Xeon D-1500 family

Yesterday Intel announced new products in the Xeon processor family, in a move which seeks to boost the Internet of Things industry.

The new products and collaborations will "accelerate the move toward more agile and cloud-ready communications networks that can address today's demand for new telecommunications, cloud and data centre services and handle tomorrow's devices and services,” the company said in a press release.

Specifically, Intel announced new offerings in the Intel Xeon processor D-1500 product family, which will “provide a foundation for extending intelligence from the network core to the edge for improved performance and lower latency”.

The eight new processors offer high-performance, low-power and twice the maximum memory of previous generations in an integrated system-on-chip, making them well-suited for various networking, cloud storage, enterprise storage and IoT applications that operate in dense, rugged environments.

There’s also the new Intel Ethernet Controller X550 family - a low-power, cost-effective 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity solution. The company also announced that it was selected to be a technology consultant for América Móvil, a mobile network operator in Latin America, and that its Intel Network Builders program is now available in more than 180 companies.

To top things off, Red Hat is now the first ISV to actively contribute to all key focus areas of the Intel Network Builders Fast Track.

"Networks are facing extraordinary demands as more devices become connected and new digital services are offered," said Sandra Rivera, vice president, Data Center Group and general manager, Network Platforms Group, Intel. "Building intelligence throughout the communications infrastructure and using a standards-based approach offers service providers the foundation to build agile, cloud-ready networks that allow them to expand their services capabilities."