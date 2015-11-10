Microsoft Future Decoded live blog

Microsoft's two-day Future Decoded event kicks off in London at the ExCel Centre today, starting with a host of morning keynotes.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be taking to the stage, as well as executives from Innocent Drinks, Virgin Atlantic, Arsenal Football Club and Mike Stone, chief information officer at the Ministry of Defence.

There's a 'business day' today (Tuesday) and a 'technical day' tomorrow (Wednesday) where we'll be briefly let into the world of Microsoft, as well as hearing from celebs such as Lord Sebastian Coe and Jessica Ennis-Hill.

As its name suggests, the event will discuss various topics around the future of the technology industry. The event's website says: "We live in a world of profound change and transformation, where the results of decades of research into sensors, robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and cloud computing are coming together to reshape our world in ways unprecedented since the turn of the 20th century."

Also, expect plenty of talk around Microsoft's latest operating system Windows 10, as well as more information on the company's future strategy, new partnerships and its latest research.

ITProPortal will be here for all the keynote's, so be sure to check back to our live blog for all the updates from Nadella and co.