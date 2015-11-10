Microsoft to offer cloud services from new UK data centres

Microsoft has announced that it will begin offering commercial cloud-based services from new UK data centres in late 2016.

Company CEO Satya Nadella made the announcement at the Future Decoded event in London, which means that Microsoft’s UK customers will now be able to store their data locally.

Both Microsoft Azure and Office 365 will be available from UK facilities next year, with Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online following sometime afterwards. By offering UK data residency, domestic customers are likely to feel more assured that their information is secure, private and in compliance with national data regulation laws.

Satya Nadella also used the event to announce the completion of further data centre expansion plans, which come as part of a $2 billion European-wide investment programme, something that Nadella believes will help drive entrepreneurialism and economic growth.

“At Microsoft, our mission is to empower every person and organisation on the planet to achieve more,” he said. “By expanding our data centre regions in the UK, Netherlands and Ireland we aim to give local businesses and organisations of all sizes the transformative technology they need to seize new global growth.”

For UK-based businesses already using Microsoft’s cloud services, the new data centres will provide them with an opportunity to support the digital economy in their own country. Michael Van der Bel, general manager of Microsoft UK, believes that services delivered from these new locations will inspire local economic growth amongst Microsoft UK’s 25,000 partners.

“[The local data centres] will open opportunity for customers and partners alike to innovate, compete and grow their business using the power of the cloud while adhering to strict standards and regulations like those found in banking, financial services and the public sector.”