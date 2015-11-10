New incident response platform can boost cyber resilience in enterprises

According to a recent study by the Ponemon Institute, more than 90 per cent of organisations recognise cyber resilience as an essential part of protecting their core assets and business interests.

Part of creating that protection is to have an effective plan for when things go wrong and incident response solutions specialist Resilient Systems is releasing version 24 of its Incident Response Platform (IRP). The release features strategic integrations with IBM X-Force's threat intelligence feed and HP ArcSight, enabling organisations to gain insight more quickly and respond more intelligently to cyber threats and attacks of all types.

"Effective response starts with strong context and intelligence, which is why we've partnered with IBM X-Force, strengthened our integration with HP ArcSight, and introduced custom threat feeds to empower our customers with the best information about the latest threats," says John Bruce, co-founder and CEO of Resilient Systems. "And in response to increasing demand from larger organisations, we've added features that make their deployments even easier".

The new IRP release also incorporates features aimed at large enterprises to speed up deployments. These include LDAP (Lightweight Directory Access Protocol) support to allow security teams to manage and authenticate users of Resilient Systems from within Active Directory. Configuration migration provides customers with large and complex systems the flexibility to easily move configurations across environments, from development and testing into production.

For customers with Resilient Systems installed on-premise it also provides new documentation to help them maintain high availability by using capabilities within their virtual infrastructure.

"Over the last five years, we've pioneered the incident response space by creating the first-ever Incident Response Platform. We have deployed this platform globally for more than 100 on-premise and SaaS customers, evolving in each release to meet their critical IR requirements," says Bruce. "Now in version 24, the platform reflects this evolution with even more enhancements. It’s fast becoming the industry standard for organisations in need of a response solution that will improve their resilience - today and in the future".

You can find more on the Ponemon resilience study and details of the latest release on the Resilient Systems website.

Photo Credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock