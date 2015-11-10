Telstra launching new app portfolio

Global telecoms and media company Telstra today announced its launching a new applications portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

The aim of the portfolio is to help businesses drive digital deep into their organisations quickly and efficiently, and to respond to the needs of mobile and connected workforces and customers.

Initial offerings in the new international portfolio include:

Kony - an open mobility platform that enables you to rapidly deliver great mobile apps. Define, design, build, integrate, deploy, and manage great app experiences.

DocuSign - a leading eSignature and Digital Management solution that enables easy, efficient and secure signing of electronic documents on any compatible device.

TeleSign - a leading mobile identity solution for account security, providing user verification, authentication and fraud detection.

Whispir - a cloud conversation and messaging platform that tailored and efficient communication with stakeholders across multiple channels including mobile, email, voice and online.

Jim Clarke, Telstra’s Head of International Products and Pricing, said organisations must spend time listening to their employees and customers in order to create a business environment truly suited to the way they work.

“Apps are central to many forms of customer and employee interaction today. Recently, at Telstra we hit a tipping point with more than 50 per cent of all our consumer customer service transactions now being completed digitally including through our customer service app, with online customer interactions for Telstra doubling in four years. We recognise that without adopting and innovating with the solutions we design, we cannot expect to inspire those who we want to work with,” said Clarke.