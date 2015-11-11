Apple to expand Ireland plant, creating 1,000 new jobs

Apple is set to announce the expansion of its Irish subsidiary, creating up to 1,000 new jobs in the area.

Company CEO Tim Cook will announce the plans to staff at the firm’s Hollyhill facility in Cork today.

The expansion had been expected, with more that €120 million (£8.5 million) invested in the Cork plant since 2012 and it seems that Apple’s enthusiasm for the country has not been dented by recent controversies surrounding the amount of tax it pays. In the five years leading up to 2014, Apple paid tax of just 2.5 per cent on its profits, far less than Ireland’s 12.5 per cent rate, with many accusing the country of going easy on the technology giant in exchange for new jobs.

Ireland’s head of government Enda Kenny believes that the developments in Cork will provide a huge boost for the local area.

“Apple's plans for new facilities at their Cork campus that can house a further 1,000 jobs is a very welcome boost of confidence in Cork and the south west region,” he said. “It is also a welcome sign of broadening regional recovery. These new jobs come on top of 1,000 additional jobs already created at Apple in the past 12 months, which brought the workforce in Ireland to over 5,000 in 2015.”

The Cork plant already employs in excess of 5,000 members of staff, focusing on both manufacture and sales support, making Apple one of the biggest employers in the south of the country. It is believed that the expansion will focus on extending the plant into an area of land currently used as a traveller halting site.

In addition, Apple is set to open a new data centre in Galway, at a cost of €850 million (£600 million), which will create further job opportunities for IT professionals.