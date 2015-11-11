Namogoo warns of new malware threat as Black Friday approches

With the approach of Black Friday 2015, online retailers are preparing for the huge influx of business that this year's sales will generate.

Cyber security has become increasingly important for large businesses and banks and cyber security firm Namogoo has identified a new malware threat in the form of CSIM or Client-Side Injected Malware.

CSIM is the biggest online security threat facing both businesses and consumers this holiday season. This new form of malware is particularly troubling because it operates locally on a computer or browser completely undetected by a site's publisher and is even able to evade a consumer's anti-virus software.

CSIM is different than other forms of malware because it often appears as fake adverts on a website that lure shoppers away from the site and can redirect them to other sites or even steal their financial information. Clicking on one of these seemingly real adverts could even lead to malware being downloaded directly and invisibly onto a computer or mobile device.

Research carried out by Namogoo has shown that 1 in 3 online banking users could be infected with this malware and with the increased traffic due to Black Friday, the amount of users affected could increase by 30 to 50 per cent. To combat this new threat, Namogoo has developed new patented technology which allows online retailers and financial institutions to detect and suppress all active CSIM attacks in real time.

What sets Namogoo's technology apart from traditional anti-virus software is that it works without the end user having to download additional software or security components.

Currently it provides CSIM protection for the fashion retailer N Brown Group plc and Argos. Namogoo is also in talks with a major UK bank to implement the technology in the coming weeks.

Image source: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia