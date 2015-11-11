Three things to consider before buying an IoT home device

Kaspersky Lab has recently put some of the newest Internet of Things (IOT) devices to a security test and surprise, surprise – none have passed it. The researchers looked at a USB dongle for video streaming, a smartphone-controlled IP camera, a smartphone-controlled coffee maker, and a smartphone-controlled home security system.

Almost all have failed and gave hackers valuable information into the connected home, which is why Kaspersky Lab warns everyone to take a few precautionary steps before buying a smart appliance or similar IoT device:

Before buying any IoT device, search the Internet for news of any vulnerabilities within that device. The IoT is a very hot topic and a lot of researchers are doing great job of finding security issues in products of this kind.

It is not always a great idea to buy the most recent products released on the market. Along with the standard bugs you get in new products, recently-launched devices might contain security issues that haven’t yet been discovered by security researchers. The best advice here is buy products that have already experienced several software updates.

When choosing what part of your life you’re going to make a little bit smarter, consider the security risks. If your home is the place where you store many items of material value, it is probably a good idea to choose a professional alarm system, that can replace or complement your existing app-controlled home alarm system; or set-up the existing system in such a way that any potential vulnerabilities would not affect its operation. When choosing an IoT device that will collect information about your personal life and the lives of your family, like a baby monitor, it may be wise to choose the simplest RF-model on the market, one that is only capable of transmitting an audio signal, without Internet connectivity. If that is not an option, then – choose wisely.

A baby-monitor camera in the experiment allowed a hacker, whilst using the same network as the camera owner, to connect to the camera, watch the video from it and launch audio on the camera itself.

A smart coffeemaker examined during the experiment was sending enough unencrypted information for an attacker to discover the password for the coffeemaker owner’s entire Wi-Fi network.

A smart security system proved secure enough not to be hacked, but was fooled with a magnet – it will only trigger if a magnetic field on a window or a door disappears. Bring a magnet with you and - voila!