Bluetooth getting pimped in 2016, thanks to IoT

You know who's also joined the race for Internet of Things? Bluetooth. Starting next year, this communication technology will be better and faster, without having to sacrifice extra power to achieve it.

All for the love of IoT.

According to a news post on Bluetooth.com, Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) previewed highlights from its 2016 technology roadmap, where planned enhancements for the technology are focused squarely on increasing its Internet of Things (IoT) functionality.

“Key updates include longer range, higher speeds and mesh networking. The host of Bluetooth advancements coming in 2016 will further energize fast-growing industries such as smart home, industrial automation, location-based services and smart infrastructure,” it says in the post.

The range of Bluetooth Smart is set to increase up to 4x, they say, and will transform smart home and infrastructure applications. The increase in range also means it and will deliver an extended, more robust connection for full-home or outdoor use cases. A 100 per cent increase in speed, without increasing energy consumption, will enable faster data transfers in critical applications, such as medical devices, increasing responsiveness and lowering latency.

Mesh networking means you can have a wide range of Bluetooth objects in the home or office and worry far less about overall network coverage for them. Each device can repeat network signals to others on the network.

“The Bluetooth technology roadmap is a powerful expression of our mission to continue as a catalyst for industry innovation,” said Mark Powell, executive director, Bluetooth SIG. “Bluetooth has been adopted by countless developers and manufacturers as their connectivity solution of choice for the IoT. The new functionality we will soon be adding will further solidify Bluetooth as the backbone of IoT technology.”